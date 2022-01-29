LMPD: Officer, another person injured after police respond to accident on I-264

An officer and another person sustained minor injuries and were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police said that two of their police cruisers were struck early Saturday morning while responding to an accident on I-264 East.

A spokesperson said officers responded to a call of an accident on the highway involving a semi-truck trailer and two other vehicles, one of which was in a ditch blocking the roadway.

While officers dealt with the situation, the spokesperson said a vehicle heading eastbound struck the two cruisers.

One officer, who was outside of their vehicle, and another person sustained minor injuries and were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital.

Police said the LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

