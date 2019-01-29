LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Temperatures like the ones Kentuckiana will see in the next few days could be life-threatening. For anyone who needs to go outside tomorrow, it’s time to plan.

The City of Louisville has announced their plan for the next few days and issued reminders to keep everyone safe:

The National Weather Service recommends dripping your faucets for the next three days even if they are insulated.

When it comes to clothing, EMS said mittens are better than gloves because they keep your hands warmer.

If your skin gets red and you start to lose feeling, it's time to go inside.

MORE | Arctic air with dangerous wind chills blows into Kentuckiana Wednesday

Officials said it is best to avoid going outside if possible, but if you must, keep a close eye on how your body is reacting to the cold.

You will want to avoid drinking caffeine and alcohol if you plan to be outside. According to Lt. Col. Jesse Yarbough with Louisville Metro EMS, caffeine “can actually constrict your blood vessels and make you colder” and alcohol reduces shivering which helps to keep your body warm.

EMS said you should avoid standing too close to space heaters or fireplaces to warm up because you can get burns before your skin gets sensation back.

When it comes to your home, Louisville Fire wants to remind you to not use your oven or stove to bring in more heat. It is easy to start a fire or put yourself in danger of carbon monoxide poisoning.

CLOSINGS AND DELAYS IN KENTUCKIANA

As for the homeless community, it is white flag status, meaning every shelter is open to anyone.

"We're opening up an extra 24 beds, but we're also open 24 hours a day just to get you out of the cold,” Major Roy Williams of Salvation Army Louisville said.

Other agencies like Fed With Faith and Forgotten Louisville will work with those who chose to stay outside.

Of course, the city did not forget pets. Louisville Metro Animal Services partnered with the Arrow Fund to offer free straw at the Manslick Rd. location 12 pm-6pm from now until January 31.