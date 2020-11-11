Third officer charged with sex abuse in LMPD youth Explorer case

Court documents show a federal grand jury has indicted Brad Schuhmann for sexual abuse stemming from an incident in 2010.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly four years after a sexual abuse scandal rocked the LMPD Youth Explorer Program, a third officer is facing charges.



The Commonwealth Attorney's office decided in 2019 to not file state charges against Schuhmann.



An LMPD spokesperson said he resigned from the department last week.



Two former LMPD officers, Kenneth Betts and Brandon Wood, are serving time for both state and federal charges connected to the scandal.

