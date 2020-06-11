Criminal Summons | LMPD officer charged with trafficking marijuana, official misconduct

LMPD said officer Tyler Gelnett has been administratively reassigned pending an internal Professional Standards Unit investigation.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) officer is facing misdemeanor criminal charges involving marijuana he allegedly seized from suspects.

According to a criminal complaint summons, officer Tyler Gelnett seized marijuana from several individuals in the community and gave some of the evidence to a person unidentified in the summons.

The summons states that Gelnett committed the offenses between December 2019 through April 2020.

An alleged audit of the police property room also showed inconsistencies with reporting when turned in for evidence. Investigators say in the document, they were able to connect officer Gelnet to the crimes from surveillance video, witness statements and forensics examination.

Officer Gelnett has been charged with:

One count trafficking marijuana

1st degree official misconduct

LMPD said officer Gelnett has been administratively reassigned pending an internal Professional Standards Unit investigation.

He has been employed by LMPD since June of 2018.

WHAS11 reported in January that Gelnett was named in a civil suit filed. He's accused of groping a woman during a traffic stop. The incident was caught on video.

