Employees sent home after fire swept through Louisville warehouse

The Nucor Plant was evacuated when a fire erupted from inside the building.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Employees are the Nucor Plant in Louisville were sent home on Thursday morning after a fire swept through a warehouse.

Pleasure Ridge Park and Louisville Fire crews teamed up to get the flames under control around 6:30 a.m.

Now that the fire is out, several agencies are making sure it didn't create any other programs in the community.

Jason Meiman, PRP Fire Department chief, said both Louisville's health department and the Metropolitan Sewer Department was on scene.

"They are monitoring the water coming off the building as well as hazmat companies are on the scene doing air collection both within the facility beyond the fence line of the facility as well as beyond the fence line in the neighborhoods of the facility," Meiman said.

Fortunately, no one was injured and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

