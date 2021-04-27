x
Louisville police search for missing man

Nick Mucciolo is missing from the 4200 block of Kurtz Avenue.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police are searching for a 23-year-old man last seen early Tuesday.

Nick Mucciolo is missing from the 4200 block of Kurtz Avenue in southern Jefferson County. He is 5 feet 10 inches, weighing around 130 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair.

Credit: LMPD

LMPD said Mucciolo's family and friends fear for his safety. 

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD at (502) 574-LMPD.

