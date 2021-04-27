Louisville police search for missing man

Nick Mucciolo is missing from the 4200 block of Kurtz Avenue.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police are searching for a 23-year-old man last seen early Tuesday.

Nick Mucciolo is missing from the 4200 block of Kurtz Avenue in southern Jefferson County. He is 5 feet 10 inches, weighing around 130 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair.

LMPD said Mucciolo's family and friends fear for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD at (502) 574-LMPD.

