What you need to know for July 5, 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Happy Monday! Here are some top stories around our area for July 5, 2021.

Louisville saw three homicides in three days this Fourth of July weekend, marking a deadly start to the month.

Police responded to a shooting in the 7900 block of Jonquil Drive in Pleasure Ridge Park early Monday. When they arrived, they found a man with fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting is the third homicide reported in the first five days of the month, and LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating a fourth shooting due to the severity of a victim's injuries.

A Valley Station girl is back with her family after two witnesses jumped into action, helping police arrest a man accused of kidnapping her.

Police say 40-year-old Robby Wildt admitted to seeing a child playing outside and circled back to take her from the side of the road. Two people followed his car and called 911.

Louisville police spotted Wildt's car and arrested him. The girl was not injured, and Wildt told officers he felt bad about what he did and was taking her back home.

An Indiana conservation officer is being applauded for going the extra mile to help find a missing elderly man with dementia.

Officer Matt Tholen got a call at 3 a.m. asking to help search for a man who had been missing for several hours in northern Indiana. Tholen and his K-9 partner Drake were able to track and find the missing man within 45 minutes.

The man was safe and sleeping in a creek bed nearly a mile away.

