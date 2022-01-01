Meet the first babies born during the New Year at Louisville-area hospitals

Meet some of the little ones who made their way into the world shortly after the New Year began.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hospitals in the Louisville area welcomed babies born just in time for the start of the New Year.

The first baby born into the New Year in Louisville was born at Norton Women’s & Children’s Hospital.

Baby Archie Loveland was supposed to arrive on New Year’s Eve but held on to make his arrival into the world at 12:03 a.m.

It’s quite the birthday to remember for Archie’s parents Karissa and Austin.

Over at Baptist Health Louisville, Payson Grace Cecil was born at 1:05 a.m., weighing 7-pounds and 7-ounces.

Parents Josh and Jessica and big sister Piper were excited. The birth not only marks the first for Baptist Health Louisville this year, but it is also the Cecil’s 7th wedding anniversary.

“We are so blessed,” Jessica said. “We just can’t wait to get Payson home and introduce her to her sister.”

Later in the morning, UofL Hospital Center for Women and Infants welcomed Sophie Ross at 8:36 a.m.

She came in at 6-pounds, 8-ounces and 20-inches long.

Her parents Elizabeth and Garrett Ross were overjoyed!

