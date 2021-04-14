Louisville Nature Centers looking for volunteers as spring weather in full swing

The center is looking for people to help clear overgrown areas that will be used as for educational programs.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As spring weather continues to heat up, the Louisville Nature Center is ready to welcome more guests to their nearly 80-acre forest.

From nature education programs, field trips or summer camps, the center has a lot to offer.

"There's always something new to see or discover," Louisville Nature Center Executive Director Rebecca Minnick said. "We're just hoping to instill that love for the outdoors in children and get people to realize you don't have to drive far away to enjoy the outdoors."

The nature center has a sensory garden, nature play area and nature library.

Minnick is hoping those who got something from the nature center are now willing to give back by helping to clean up and give the outdoors a facelift.

"Forest restoration work and trail work so that would involve removing invasive species and planting native species," Minnick said.

Minnick said the work for the restoration has not been easy. Her and her team have been pulling huge vines out of trees and tires out of the creek.

If you're interested in giving back to the Louisville Nature Center, they have plenty of opportunities to volunteer. The next chance you get will be this Friday.

