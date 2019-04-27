LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One Louisvillian won his first ever marathon, winning the men's division of the Humana Kentucky Derby Festival Marathon with a time of 2:40:38.

John (Kosgei) Korir from Kenya followed in his big brother’s running shoes, and won his second miniMarathon in a row. He also won the mini last year, which was his first ever American race. Korir’s older brother, Wesley, is a four-time winner of the miniMarathon.

Jose Pulido of Clarkesville, GA, won his first miniMarathon in the Men’s Wheelchair Division, with a time of 50:17. Pulido placed second in 2018. Gisela Granados from Nashville, TN, won the Women’s Division with a time of 1:17:46.

Adrienne Zwijacz of Land O Lakes, FL, won the Women’s Division in the Marathon with a time of 2:54:22. This was Zwijacz’s her first marathon.