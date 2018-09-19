Louisville native Gerron Hurt has gone through a lot to get to the Season 9 Finale of FOX's reality show "MasterChef."

The 25-year-old teacher who currently resides in Nashville has fought off elimination challenges, won team challenges and even been saved by a fellow contestant as his pursuit for the title of 'Masterchef' continues.

Hurt started his "MasterChef" journey in the third episode of the season, receiving a coveted apron from judge Joe Bastianich. Bastianich called Hurt "hungry," applauding his fried chicken recipe.

In his audition, Hurt said that while growing up in a rough neighborhood, cooking was his way out. He said he was the first of his family to go to a four-year college in WKU.

It is such a blessing to enter into the top 5! I was so so happy to have this beautiful woman in the Masterchef kitchen with me! @beckham_brandi pic.twitter.com/jimz2YfLDG — Gerron Hurt (@chefgerron) September 7, 2018

Hurt's time on the show has not been easy, as he was in the bottom three in various episodes, but his resilience resulted in him edging out fellow contestant Samantha Daily in the Semi-Final Pressure Test for a spot in the finale.

Hurt will face Ashley Mincey and Cesar Cano in the two-hour finale airing Wednesday, Sept. 19, at 8 p.m. on FOX.

