LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- "Solo: A Star Wars Story" takes place in a galaxy far, far away, but its roots can be traced right here to Louisville, where Bradford Young, the film's cinematographer, calls home.

"Little kids down the street who want to be filmmakers, it may be few and far between, but that might give them the inspiration they need to actually pursue this," Lawrence Webb said.

One of those kids was Webb, now 19, who is an aspiring filmmaker who got the chance to visit Young on the set of "Solo" in London - or at least that's what he thought he was doing before Young put him to work.

"At first I was like, 'Wait, what? Is that what's happening? Is that what's happening right now?" he said. "Everybody was really inviting. It was more of a family atmosphere as far as I was concerned."

If Webb felt like he was working with family during his week on set, it's because he was. Webb is Bradford Young's cousin and he credits the Academy Award nominated cinematographer for encouraging him to pursue his love of filmmaking.

"At first I started writing and I wasn't too sure about a movie idea that I had," he said. "He [Bradford] was the first one to say, 'Dude, you should do it. Go ahead. I want to see that.'"

Webb's family went to see "Solo" this afternoon, and while most movie-goers will focus on the actors and actresses gracing the big screen, Webb said his family left the theater talking about the different shots.

"It's just an overall good experience and it lets me know that somebody else in my family has done it so I can do it myself," Webb said. "It's very inspiring."

While Webb is impressed with his cousin's work, he is even more proud of how Young has stayed true to his roots - advice he said the cinematographer passed down to him.

"Make sure your family's in your heart. He even said to shoot your grandmother's hands," he said. "Make sure you have a good idea of who you are so that the industry doesn't change that."

