'This report points that out': Louisville NAACP feels validated after DOJ releases report

In a press conference, President Rauol Cunningham said everyone has a job to do right now.

"The entire community should be embraced," he said. "Make sure we all understand it and try to make Louisville a better place."

Vice President Raymond Burse responded to the emotion of the report, saying it gives validation to those who have been speaking out about problems within the police department.

"We can't be elated with what has happened but at least it provides a point in time for new accountability," he said.

Burse added the report can't change anything that has already happened, but he's hopeful there will be substantial change going forward.

In 2020 the Louisville NAACP publicly called for an investigation into LMPD -- a call they said was largely ignored -- but said the report represents a new opportunity for Louisville and its citizens.

"In the past, they have not acknowledged that some of their actions have been discriminatory -- and this report points that out, and we're willing to work with them," Cunningham said.

In a press release WHAS11 received at the press conference, they are ready to work with everyone "to ensure the implementation of the corrective actions needed to help make Louisville a model city where are citizens are treated with dignity and justice."

