Keeping his memory alive: volunteers honor Louisville homicide victim with home repair projects

"I know my husband is watching over us and cheering us on."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nine months after her husband was shot to death outside an apartment building in the Shawnee neighborhood, Georgetta Calloway is on a mission to keep his memory alive.

"Home is definitely where the heart is and my husband always had that thought in mind as he was remodeling and rehabbing a property in the west end," says Calloway

Duan Calloway Sr. was shot and killed on Jan. 7 while working on one of his properties. The father of four was admired for his passion for carpentry and his love for wanting to revitalize west Louisville – the place he called “home.”

It is a tragic day, Georgetta said, was a huge loss for the entire community.

With the help of Habitat for Humanity and Mr. Roof, Duan’s passion for helping others will live on.

In a tribute to his life, volunteer crews worked to repair and clean homes in the Portland neighborhood on Tuesday.

“He [Duan] always made sure it was a home in tip-top shape – a home he would live in – that we would live in. He always put his heart and soul into making the community a better place,” Georgetta said.

"To kinda hear what he was trying to do. By revitalizing communities, by building and wanting to make things more beautiful on the west end, we all started talking about and figuring out what can we do," shared Josh Overmyer, General Manager at Mr. Roof.

Four houses in the area are scheduled for a make-over during the 'Love Your Neighbor Project' which continues into Wednesday.

Police have not made any arrests in Duan’s murder.

If you have any information that can help, you should call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.