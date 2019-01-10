LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport announces the start of the SDF Tours Program.

SDF invites area students to visit and learn about the airport, its operations and the overall aviation industry.

The program allows youth to gain an understanding about the airport’s inner workings and the variety of career paths that are associated with it including aviation management, engineering, law, business, communications, maintenance, law enforcement and more.

“We feel it is important to educate area students and our community about the aviation industry and the variety of careers related to airports,” said Dan Mann, Executive Director of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority.

The Louisville Regional Airport Authority worked closely with Jefferson County Public School to develop this program that is available to students at The Academies of Louisville.

Each educational tour is two-hours and can be tailored based on the school or group’s specific interest as it relates to aviation management or airport operations.

“Experiences like the SDF Tours Program give our students the chance to really connect what they’re learning in the classroom to a career pathway that interests them,” said Christy Rogers, JCPS Assistant Superintendent of High Schools.

In addition to exposing students to the industry and career possibilities, the SDF Tours Program also allows the community to learn more about the airport and day-to-day operations.

Groups who are interested in the SDF Tours Program may email SDFTours@FlyLouisville.com for information.

For additional information about the Louisville Muhammad Ali International

Airport, visit www.FlyLouisville.com.

