Muhammad Ali Center hosts speakers Sunday with goal of uniting community

Lonnie Ali organized the event to bring people together to pause, pray and unite.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — During this time of uncertainty and unrest, Lonnie Ali said a number of people have reached out to her saying they wish her late husband’s voice was still here.

So she though, what would Muhammad do? She said he would pray.

Sunday afternoon speakers from numerous religions and ideologies will come together at the Muhammad Ali Center to pause, pray, and unite.

“Muhammad had that uncanny way, almost effortless, of uniting people,” Lonnie said.

Muhammad was uniting people even after his death.

His wife Lonnie recalls the outpouring of love, kindness and compassion that brought the city together the week of Muhammad’s passing in 2016.

But now, that unity has been fractured amidst COVID-19, protests, and violence in the city.

People haven’t been able to physically be together in recent months because of COVID-19.

Lonnie wants to bring people together once again to pause as a community and work towards healing.

Speakers at the virtual event come from different backgrounds and different ages.

The goal is to move forward, but not ignore problems, and to work together.

“We are at an inflection point in this community, either we will come together and make this community stronger and better, or we will tear it apart,” Lonnie said. “And nobody wins if we tear it apart,”

Lonnie hopes Louisville can be an example to other cities, showing them how to unify and come out stronger. The event starts at 3 p.m. Sunday on Facebook live.

You can find a full list of speakers here.

