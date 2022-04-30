Metro Sewer District crew helps police locate missing Louisville man within hours

Louisville MSD said the five-person crew was working in Okolona Wednesday when they noticed an elderly man fall and injure himself.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man was missing for only a few hours thanks to the help of a Metro Sewer District crew in Okolona.

Louisville Metro Police said Kyle Love, 81, went missing Wednesday morning around 9:00 a.m. in the 8000 block of Cedar Brook Drive. They were unsure of where he was going but said he suffers from Alzheimer's.

In an update that afternoon, LMPD said that Love had been found safe around 4:30 p.m. According to a Facebook post by Louisville MSD on Friday, it was one of their crews that had found Love.

MSD said the five-person crew was working in Okolona Wednesday when they noticed an elderly man fall and injure himself.

The crew called 911 and helped the man until an ambulance arrived. MSD said they later found out the man was Kyle Love and that a "Golden Alert" had been issued for him earlier that morning.

"We want to give a shout-out to this crew for their fast thinking and responsiveness," MSD said on Facebook. "Thanks to Alonzo Brock, Val Winburn, Van Johnson, and Andrea Jackson; not pictured is Lance Padgett."

