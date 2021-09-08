Louisville to move forward with 'buffer zone' around abortion facility

Metro Council passed an ordinance in May to create a 10-foot-wide buffer zone that pushes protesters away from the EMW Women's Surgical Center.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The city of Louisville will move forward with creating a buffer zone outside medical facilities after a federal judge gave the go-ahead.

Metro Council passed an ordinance in May to create a 10-foot-wide buffer zone that pushes protesters away from the EMW Women's Surgical Center in downtown Louisville where protesters gather.

An anti-abortion group tried to get a judge to stop it, citing free speech rights.

The U.S. District Judge denied the request for a temporary restraining order, but did not dismiss the lawsuit because she believes the plaintiffs misinterpreted the ordinance, thinking it encircled the entire city block.

