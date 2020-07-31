Golden Alert issued for Louisville 21-year-old

MetroSafe said Trehvon Junior was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jean shorts, white Adidas shoes and a blue and white mask.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Golden Alert has been issued for a 21-year-old last seen in the Portland neighborhood.

MetroSafe said Trehvon Junior was last seen in the 4200 block of Northwestern Pkwy. He is around 5'8 and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jean shorts, white Adidas shoes and a blue and white mask.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911. MetroSafe said Junior may be a danger to himself or others.

