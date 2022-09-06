Louisville Metro Police in need of traffic guards

Do you have what it takes to keep kids safe? LMPD is looking for more than 30 traffic guards to fill positions.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — School in Jefferson County has been back in session for nearly a month and Louisville Metro Police are looking for traffic guards to help keep kids safe while in route.

LMPD said they have 30 openings for traffic guards.

Traffic guards work at schools throughout the city where they help navigate buses, cars and to get kids across the street safely.

“In the morning hours, it is dark. Pedestrians aren't seen by the cars because in the day and age we're in now, everyone's on their cell phones and they're talking and they're not paying attention to the kids and most of the kids are wearing darker colors, so they don't see 'em,” James Wilkins, a traffic guard, said.

LMPD said the job is perfect for retirees or people who need a bit of flexibility in their schedules. The guards also work special events.

The department also shared safety tips drivers and pedestrians can follow:

Slow down and drive cautiously, particularly in school zones

Avoid double parking; it blocks visibility for pedestrians and vehicles

Pedestrians should always cross streets at a corner, using traffic signals and crosswalks where available, as well as looking left, right, and left again before crossing a street - keep watching as you cross

Always stop and yield to pedestrians crossing the crosswalk or intersection when traffic flashers are blinking

Pedestrians should be especially careful at intersections, where drivers may fail to yield the right-of-way while turning onto another street

Be prepared for kids to appear in unexpected places, like from between parked cars; if they’re on bikes, prepare for them to turn in front of you without looking or signaling

Motorists should never block a crosswalk; it forces pedestrians to go around you and could put them in the path of moving traffic

Motorists and pedestrians should always adhere to the traffic guard’s directions

Click here to apply for the traffic guard positions.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.