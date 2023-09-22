Louisville police looking for 3 men accused of stealing construction materials, lawn equipment at Lowe's

LMPD said these men have been possibly portraying themselves as "handymen" by doing jobs in the community.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police are searching for three men who have allegedly stolen from Lowe's Home Improvement locations across the city.

According to a Facebook post from LMPD, officers believe they have been stealing from various Lowe's locations since July 2023.

Police are accusing the three of walking out with "hundreds if not thousands of dollars’" worth of construction materials/supplies and even lawn equipment. Officers added that they usually do this in the late afternoon.

LMPD said these men have been possibly portraying themselves as "handymen" by doing jobs in the community.

If you have any information about these three, and/or the possible vehicle they are driving, please contact LMPD at 502-574-LMPD (5673). You can also utilize their online Crime Tip portal here.

