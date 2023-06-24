Louisville Metro Police searching for woman last seen in southern Jefferson County

Ashley Essex, 30, is missing from the 3600 block of Hillcross Drive, and she was last seen around 4:40 p.m. police said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are searching for a woman last seen in southern Jefferson County near Blue Lick Road.

Ashley Essex, 30, is missing from the 3600 block of Hillcross Drive, and she was last seen around 4:40 p.m. on Saturday according to police.

She was seen wearing a camo shirt, blue jeans and green shoes authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LMPD immediately at 574-LMPD (5673).

