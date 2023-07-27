Louisville Metro Police searching for man missing from Newburg neighborhood

Robert Campisano Jr., 58, went missing from Braidwood Drive Thursday according to authorities.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police issued an "Operation Return Home" for a man that has gone missing from the Newburg neighborhood.

Robert Campisano Jr., 58, went missing from Braidwood Drive Thursday according to authorities.

They said Campisano would be driving a 2013 blue Chevrolet Camaro with plate number 892NVT. It was last seen around 5:20 p.m. at Preston Highway and Fern Valley Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD immediately at 574-LMPD (5673).

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.