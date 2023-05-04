Louisville Metro Police searching for missing man believed to be in downtown area

Kevin Acree, 50, was traveling to Ohio with his family on a Greyhound bus on Thursday according to officials.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police issued an Operation Return Home for a missing man that was traveling to Ohio with his family.

His family said he has a serious medical condition and that he was confused when he walked away. He went missing from South 8th Street LMPD said.

Police said Acree "isn't familiar with Louisville" and they believe he is somewhere in the downtown area.

He was last seen wearing a "Raiders" hat according to police.

