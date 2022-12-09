'You are a public servant': LMPD celebrates graduation of 20 recruits

Chief Erika Shields made it clear to the graduating recruiting class that police officers will be in the public eye.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have welcomed new recruits to the force.

“You’re public facing. You are a public servant. You’re going to be scrutinized,” she said.

Twenty recruits took an oath of office on Monday and were welcomed into the force. The ceremony showed the important duties officers have and Chief Shields emphasized officers should conduct themselves in a proper manner or face the consequences.

“We have the right to take away the freedoms of others, and if we show that we're incapable of conducting ourselves in a lawful and admirable manner, then of course we should be called out,” she said.

The chief also said it was a good time to join the LMPD as they rebuild with change on the mind for the department.

