Louisville police make arrest in September homicide

28-year-old Jeremy Thompson is charged with murder - domestic violence and wanton endangerment for the death of Kierra Stone-Gonzalez.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a woman's murder in late September.

Jeremy Thompson, 28, was arrested on Thursday and charged with murder - domestic violence and wanton endangerment for the death of Kierra Stone-Gonzalez.

According to police, Sixth Division officers responded to the 5300 block of Rangeland Road on Sept. 21 on a report of a person down.

When officer arrived, they found Stone-Gonzalez "obviously deceased."

Her death was ruled a homicide following an examination by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

