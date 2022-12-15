Louisville police make arrest in September homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a woman's murder in late September.
Jeremy Thompson, 28, was arrested on Thursday and charged with murder - domestic violence and wanton endangerment for the death of Kierra Stone-Gonzalez.
According to police, Sixth Division officers responded to the 5300 block of Rangeland Road on Sept. 21 on a report of a person down.
When officer arrived, they found Stone-Gonzalez "obviously deceased."
Her death was ruled a homicide following an examination by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
