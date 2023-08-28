LMPD officer arrested, fired hours after graduating from academy

Luis Rodriguez graduated from the academy on Friday, and his first shift was scheduled for Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville police officer who just graduated from the academy was fired before his first day on the job.

Louisville Metro Police responded to multiple calls for service in relation to a non-injury collision in the area of Frankfort Avenue and McCready Avenue on Aug. 26.

Once officers arrived on scene, they said they found several parked cars that were hit by a motorist.

Police said the motorist, LMPD Officer Luis Rodriguez, was still in the driver's seat of his vehicle when the officers arrived.

Through investigation, authorities said alcohol was suspected to be a contributing factor to the accident.

Rodriguez was arrested and charged with DUI.

He just graduated from the academy on Friday, and his first shift was scheduled for Sunday.

LMPD said Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel "immediately" fired Rodriguez upon learning about the officer's arrest.

