LMPD searching for missing man last seen near the University of Louisville

Police said Saptarshi "Sap" Saha is experiencing a severe mental health crisis and may pose a serious risk to himself.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police need the public's help in locating a missing 24-year-old man.

According to police, Saptarshi "Sap" Saha was last seen on May 18 in the 2300 block of Crittenden Drive. That's in the Saint Joseph neighborhood, near the University of Louisville.

Saha is experiencing a severe mental health crisis and is considered a serious risk to himself, authorities said.

He is described by police as being 5'7" and has brown eyes and black hair.

LMPD is looking to ensure the safe return of Saha. Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is urged to immediately contact authorities at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

This story will be updated once he is found.

