Louisville Metro Police officers rescues puppies from car accident

Louisvillle Metro Police Department rescued puppies from a car collision where they were found in a backpack.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editors note: The above video is a different story relating to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

The Louisville Metro Police Department 1st Division responded to a car wreck on Nov. 19. Unusual noises were heard from a backpack in the accident.

Inside were three puppies.

Even though they could not find the mother the LMPD officers took them to a local veterinary clinic where they will be bottle fed.

The officers named them Ali, Larkwood and Madison after the streets near where the puppies were found.

According to the Facebook post, LMPD found the driver “had outstanding felony warrants and narcotics.”

