LMPD: 'Pay attention to your surroundings' this holiday season

The department's Robbery Unit says that business robberies in the Metro are up 8% this year, while carjackings have slightly decreased by 7%.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With the holidays just around the corner, Louisville Metro Police are reminding the community to stay vigiliant as you do your Christmas shopping.

In a PSA posted to the department's Twitter, Lt. Aleasha Rhudy, with LMPD's Business and Bank Robbery Unit, said robbing a business, or committing an armed carjacking, is punishable with 10 to 20 years in prison.

Rhudy said the best way residents can avoid becoming a victim is by paying attention to their surroundings.

"Trust your gut," she said. "If something doesn't feel right, make a lap around the block. Park in a more well-lit area and travel in pairs or groups."

According to LMPD, carjacking victims are most often looking down at their devices or sitting in their cars hanging out.

Rhudy said to "be a good witness" if you ever find yourself in a situtation where you become a victim to either of these crimes.

"If it's a carjacking and you're in a parking lot, make a scene, cause a ruckus, make someone look your way or call for help," she said. "If you're inside a business and it is robbed, be a good witness, try to get a description rather than just drop your stuff and run out the door."

Rhudy said take note of the suspect's clothing, their direction of travel, or if you see the suspect get into a vehicle.

"Anything that might help us track down these violent offenders," she said.

