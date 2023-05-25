Louisville officials to release new details about LMPD incidents listed in DOJ report

The scathing report listed 63 incidents of police misconduct including excessive force, discrimination against Black residents and search warrant violations.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This week, Louisville officials are set to release new information regarding cases listed in the Department of Justice's report on the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Mayor Craig Greenberg and LMPD's Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel are expected to make a "significant announcement" regarding the cases on Friday, May 26 at noon.

Days after the report was released, Greenberg said his office was reviewing the referenced documents, files and body camera footage.

The mayor said he would release incident details and supporting documents once their review is completed.

What are the cases about?

In an 86-page report released in March, the DOJ found Metro Government and LMPD engaged in a pattern and practice of conduct that deprived people of their rights.

Federal investigators listed several examples of this misconduct. In one incident, an officer had ordered his dog to bite a Black 14-year-old boy, who wasn't assisting arrest, several times.

More than 60 cases were listed in the report.

While the full details of each case, including the names of any officers involved in the cases, have not been released, we do know some details:

14 were regarding officers using excessive force.

10 were about LMPD's discriminatory practices against Black residents.

6 involved search warrant violations.

