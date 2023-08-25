'It is your job to defy all odds': 19 new officers graduate from Louisville police academy

Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel and Mayor Craig Greenberg were at the ceremony to congratulate the officers and welcome them to the ranks.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department's (LMPD) Metro Academy Class 56 officially graduated and become full fledged police officers on Friday.

The group of 19 graduates include 5 Hispanic officers, 2 Black officers and 6 recruits with military experience.

Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel and Mayor Craig Greenberg were at the ceremony to congratulate the officers and welcome them to the ranks of LMPD.

Gwinn-Villaroel spoke about how important this day is in all the young officer's careers.

"I also challenge you that you will never forsake what you have been called to do. That is to protect and serve [and] to be there for those who cannot actually take care of themselves who need your assistance," Gwinn-Villaroel said. "It is your job now. It is your job that you continue to defy all odds."

