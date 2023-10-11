Louisville officers participating in 'Fitbit incentive challenge' in the Highlands; Here's what to know

Each 5th Division officer will wear a Fitbit that will keep track of how many steps they walk. The officer will the most steps at the end of the week wins a prize.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There is a new challenge taking place in the Highlands.

Councilmembers Ben Reno-Weber (D-8), Andrew Owen (D-9) and Pat Mulvihill (D-10) are collaborating with Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) to introduce a "Fitbit incentive challenge" specifically for 5th Division officers.

The councilmembers have given 20 Fitbits to the officers, and they will each wear one to keep track of how many steps they walk during their shifts.

The prize? Every week, the officer with the most steps will be awarded a gift card or complimentary meal from a 5th Division restaurant.

“This challenge provides some fun incentives for officers to be out of their vehicles and walking the streets during their shifts," Reno-Weber said. "When officers are walking the streets and interacting with community members, everyone wins."

The officers will mainly be walking the routes on Bardstown Road, Frankfort Avenue and sections of Brownsboro Road.

“I’m excited to be a part of this initiative and eagerly await the surge in steps by officers in the division," Owen said. "I hope residents take notice and show their appreciation to the officers when they see them walking around."

Members of the community can pitch in by donating a meal or a gift card by contacting Reno-Weber’s office at (502) 574-1108.

