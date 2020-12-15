'It's moving at its proper pace.' Mayor Fischer gives update on search for LMPD chief

Mayor Greg Fischer said one of his top priorities in 2021 is to have a new police chief in place, possibly as early as January.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — During a Monday night forum, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer outlined his priorities for 2021. It included plans to name a permanent police chief.

“I'm excited that around the first of the year, we'll name a permanent chief of the Louisville Metro Police Department and around that same time, we'll receive the report from the Hillard Heitz which has been working on a top to bottom review of LMPD. The new chief will review those recommendations and make changes,” Fischer said.

Tuesday, WHAS11's Hayley Minogue asked the mayor to elaborate on the search for Louisville Metro's next police chief.

FISCHER: "We've had a really extensive search for a new police chief. There's been thousands from the community that have given input to the process. The plan is to be announcing a new police chief sometime in the beginning of the new year, we'll probably be into the new year, but the process is underway and it's moving at its proper pace."

MINOGUE: So you can't tell us who the new police chief is, or have you selected one and you just can't say yet?

FISCHER: "Yeah, we're following the process at this point in time and it's working well."

Yvette Gentry, a retired former LMPD officer, came out of retirement to lead the department until a permanent chief is named. She was sworn in as interim chief on October 1.