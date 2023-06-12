LMPD: Officer injured during Preston Highway chase

Police said the incident happened while the officer was chasing a suspect on foot.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Police officer was hurt while chasing a suspect on Preston Highway.

According to LMPD, the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said a Seventh Division officer was chasing the suspect, who was wanted for assault, on foot when he fell and hurt himself while scaling a fence.

That officer, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to be okay.

Police said the suspect was arrested and they have charges pending. The suspect's name hasn't been released by police.

This story may be updated as more information becomes available.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.