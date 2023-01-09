LMPD's Police Activities League needs youth for basketball league

The league is family friendly and does not require major time commitments, according to organizers.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are looking to bring kids, officers and the community together with activities they would enjoy.

The Police Activities League is looking for kids interested in joining their basketball league and there is still time to sign up.

They said the league is family friendly and does not require major time commitments. Every child would receive a reversible jersey to keep.

For more information on how to sign up for the basketball league or other programs, click here.

LMPD’s PAL program said it gives youth the opportunity to interact with police officers in a positive setting while providing mentorship and foster friendships in a safe, fun learning environment.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.