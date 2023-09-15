Louisville Metro Housing Authority director resigns amid calls for termination

Executive Director Lisa Osanka has received criticism of the poor conditions in the city's affordable housing units, including at Dosker Manor.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The executive director of the Louisville Metro Housing Authority (LMHA) is retiring, according to city officials.

Mayor Craig Greenberg accepted Lisa Osanka's resignation on Thursday following calls for her termination.

LMHA provides long-term, low-income housing and rental assistance to more than 15,000 families across the Metro. The authority owns roughly 3,800 public housing units.

Although LMHA's mission is to provide "quality, affordable housing" for residents, Osanka has received criticism in recent weeks regarding poor living conditions inside those affordable housing complexes, including Dosker Manor.

Residents at Dosker Manor have reported issues ranging from mold, bed bugs and cockroaches to leaks and maintenance neglect.

Osanka has served with LMHA for more than two decades. She plans to leave LMHA once Greenberg has appointed her replacement.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.