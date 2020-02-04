LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear said the Louisville Metro Health Department is monitoring GE Appliance Park as multiple employees ask that the facility be shut down during the coronavirus outbreak.

Beshear said the state has relied on the health department's inspections on and opinions of the facility.

"From our conversations, they are active, they are monitoring it, and we do hope though that there can be some level of agreement or continued talks between GE and those workers," Beshear said.

The governor was also asked his opinion on reports that Appliance Park has 300,000 surgical masks that medical professionals currently need.

"Today is the first time that I've heard of a large level of surgical masks out there," Beshear said. "That's something I definitely want more information on."

Beshear said surgical masks are incredibly important to health care workers, and said he wants to get more information before he says he is concerned.

"I'm certainly interested in getting the facts behind it," Beshear said.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer was asked about the amount of masks at Appliance Park during his daily briefing Thursday, saying supplying employees with masks to drive down the spread of the virus is "one of the best practices for businesses."

Legislators have written letters asking for Appliance Park to close, specifically after a building was shut down for 48 hours when an employee was presumed positive for COVID-19.

The other building have remained open.

“My anxiety is like up here it’s through the roof," said Veronica Clephas, who works in the same building as the employee who showed coronavirus symptoms.

A spokesperson with GE Appliances said they’ve taken precautions to make sure employees are safe, but factory workers said conditions are still dirty, and shower curtains aren’t good enough as barriers.

Clephas did show WHAS11 a mask the company gave her, saying those masks would be better used at hospitals.

“There are hospitals who need these more than we who manufacture appliances," Clephas said.

A local GE union president said he is exploring a possible strike at Appliance Park after the company's "unwillingness to respond" to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Surely our lives are more important than dishwashers," Union President Dean "Dino" Driskell said.

In his memo, Driskell asked members to call Gov. Beshear and ask that he reconsider designating Appliance Park as essential.

