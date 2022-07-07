Louisville Metro Government donates over 500,000 diapers to diaper bank

The diapers will be sent to 13 non-profit partners that assist low-income and houseless families in the Louisville area.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services announced a massive donation of more than 500,000 diapers Thursday.

According to a press release, those diapers will be distributed by the Saint Bernadette Diaper Bank.

The diapers will be sent to 13 non-profit partners that assist low-income and houseless families in the Louisville area.

Diapers could cost upwards of $80 per bundle, but Metro Council Member Paula McCraney has plans to help families even further.

"I have filed a resolution to ask the General Assembly to please take up the measure of diapers and to do away with the tax on diapers," McCraney said.

Since the pandemic, diapers have reportedly gone up about 8.7% due to high demand, supply chain issues and growing shipping costs according to the release.

“It takes an all of government, and all of community approach to make sure that each child has a strong start and opportunity,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said.

Saint Bernadette Diaper Bank Founder Deanna Hornback says there are currently 6,000 babies or small children in Louisville and surrounding counties that need diapers. This is more than they can currently assist, but still hope to provide 50 diapers per month to those children.

“Without an adequate supply of diapers, babies are exposed to serious health risks,” said Hornback. “On top of that, babies may not be accepted into daycare without diapers of their own, and that means their caregivers are unable to work."

To help Saint Bernadette's you can:

Donate online or mail checks to the Saint Bernadette Diaper Bank at 6500 St. Bernadette Ave., Prospect, KY 40059.

Host a diaper drive.

Advocate: Learn more about diaper need in Louisville.

Contact Saint Bernadette’s for more information at 502-425-2210 ext. 214.

