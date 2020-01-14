LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Asset Building Coalition’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, or VITA, and AARP Tax Aide programs provide trained, IRS-certified volunteers to offer free tax services at 19 sites across the city.

The service is available to individuals and families who earned less than $66,000 in 2019.

VITA and AARP volunteers will also help determine if residents are eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit, a refundable federal tax credit for low- and middle-income working individuals and families. Eligibility for the EITC is based on income, the number of family members and other criteria, such as the amount of a family’s credit. Working families who earn up to $55,952 may be eligible, with average credits last year nearly $2,500.

"Our job as a city is to create the conditions for prosperity and to do all we can do make sure everyone is along for the ride, and one part of that is making sure that residents have access to tax preparation services,” Fischer said. “For many working families, free help with taxes and guidance in qualifying for the EITC can be a game-changer. That’s money that could be used to start a savings account, buy a car, get braces for a child, pay books and college tuition, or start a college fund for their children."

Jan. 27 is the first official day for filing tax returns. The free tax preparation sites start Tuesday, Jan. 21.

The VITA free tax preparation sites are located at:

Americana Community Center, 4801 Southside Dr.

Bates Community Development, 1228 Jackson St.

Eastern Area Community Ministries, 9104 Westport Rd.

Louisville Urban League, 1535 W. Broadway

Portland Promise Center, 1831 Baird St.

Salt and Light Community Development, 3025 Gerald Dr.

Sun Valley Community Center, 6505 Bethany Lane

United Crescent Hill Ministries, 150 State St.

Wesley House Community Services, 5114 Preston Hwy.

For a complete list of VITA locations, including mobile sites, as well as hours of operation, visit http://labcservices.org or call Metro United Way’s 211 help referral service.

The other service, AARP Tax-Aide, has a mission to serve any person who comes through the door, with special attention to those 60 and older.

AARP sites in Louisville will open the first week of February at the following locations:

Buechel Park Baptist Church, 2403 Hikes Lane

Central Government Center, 7201 Outer Loop

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 2822 Frankfort Ave.

Iroquois Branch Library, 601 W Woodlawn Ave.

Jeffersontown Senior Center, 10631 Watterson Trail

Lyndon Baptist Church, 8025 New LaGrange Rd.

Middletown First Baptist Church, 11711 Main St.

Portland Branch Library, 3305 Northwestern Parkway

Southwest Government Center, 7219 Dixie Hwy.

Walnut Street Baptist Church, 1143 South 3rd St.

For a full AARP schedule and listing, including sites in Southern Indiana and mobile sites, visit http://www.aarp-tax-aide-lou.org.

