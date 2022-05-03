Mayor Fischer appoints interim public health director as Dr. Sarah Moyer takes on new role

Moyer is moving on to a new position in the private sector.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Louisville’s well-known figures who helped the city navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic is taking on a new role.

Mayor Greg Fischer announced Dr. Sarah Moyer, director and chief health strategist of Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness will be moving on to a new role in the private sector.

Moyer was first named the organization’s medical director in 2015, followed by department director and chief health strategist in 2017. In addition to helping the city with COVID-19, Moyer is credited with stopping a hepatitis A outbreak, founded the state’s first syringe exchange program and helped strengthen Louisville’s smoke-free ordinance.

“From the get-go, Dr. Moyer was instrumental in leading our Louisville Metro Public Wellness team’s award-winning approaches to improving the health of all our residents, and she has shown those skills as our community navigated a once-in-a-century global pandemic,” the Mayor said in a statement. “I want to thank Dr. Moyer for her partnership, and I’m pleased to see her continue to be a leader in our community through her new role at Humana.”

Moyer said she is excited for her new adventure, but said leaving is bittersweet.

“LMPHW is like family to me – family devoted to serving a community we love. We've worked together to get to the root of unhealthy and unfair conditions and improve them so that everyone, in every ZIP code can enjoy good health and wellbeing,” Dr. Moyer said. “All four of my children celebrated their first birthdays during my time here, and as I’ve watched them grow, I’ve also seen the LMPHW team grow, both in numbers, and in boldness to tackle tough issues. I’m grateful that Humana is affording me the opportunity to remain in Louisville to improve the health of our community from a different angle.”

With Moyer’s exit, Mayor Fischer has now appointed the organization’s current medical director Dr. Jeff Howard as the interim director and chief health strategist.

Howard has been with LMPHW since 2021, serving as a senior leader in the department.

He was appointed as a White House Fellow in 2019 as a health policy advisor to the vice president of the United States. Howard also served as commissioner for Public Health and chief medical officer for the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

