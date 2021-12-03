Inmate at Louisville Metro Corrections dies, cause unknown

The person was found unresponsive in the Louisville Metro Corrections housing unit Friday morning, according to a release from officials.

A 34-year-old person incarcerated at Louisville Metro Corrections died Friday morning, according to a release from the facility.

The person was found unresponsive in the housing unit around 5 a.m., according to Metro Corrections Assistant Director Steve Durham. Durham said officers immediately tried lifesaving attempts while summoning on-site medical personnel.

Metro Emergency Medical Services arrived and took the inmate to University Hospital where the person was pronounced dead around 5:30 a.m.

Durham said the person was booked into Metro Corrections Dec. 1 on misdemeanor and felony drug charges. Their name is being withheld until their family has been notified.

A standard procedure internal investigation headed by the Metro Corrections Professional Standards Unit will start according to Metro Corrections Director Dwayne Clark.

This was the second person to die at the correctional facility this week. On Nov. 29, a 59-year-old man was found unresponsive in the housing unit and was taken to the hospital where he later died. The man's name and cause of death have not been released.

