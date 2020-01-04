LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Councilwoman Marilyn Parker announced she is self-quarantining after being exposed to COVID-19.

Parker works as a part-time registered nurse at a local hospital, and said she has some of the symptoms associated with coronavirus. She has not been tested, but will self-quarantine until she is cleared by her doctors and the hospital where she works.

“During my time working I came in close contact caring for a patient who was later diagnosed with COVID-19," Parker said. "Since that time, I have been self-quarantining and focusing on doing my best to ensure that, if I do have the virus, it does not spread to others."

Parker represents the 18th District, which includes Hurstbourne, Hurstbourne Acres, Bellemeade, St. Regis Park, portions of Jeffersontown, Douglass Hills and nearby neighborhoods and surburban cities. She has been on Metro Council since 2013 and has been a part-time RN for most of her life.

Councilwoman Paula McCraney announced she tested positive for coronavirus March 28. McCraney, who serves District 7, had been quarantined for weeks after coming into contact with someone who now carries the virus.

"This virus should be taken seriously by everyone—it is a matter of life and death," McCraney said. "Even if the disease does not cause you to fall ill enough to require hospitalization, you could unwittingly infect and hurt those that you love."

