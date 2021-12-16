Metro Council votes 'yes' on new police contract

The new contract will increase pay for new LMPD officers as well as current officers and sergeants.

Louisville Metro Council voted to approve the new police contract during Thursday night's meeting. The contract passed with 20 'yes' votes and three 'no' votes.

This contract is supposed to significantly raise new and current salaries.

Dozens of people attended Thursday's meeting, holding signs saying "Vote No" and Breonna Taylor's name. The crowd immediately started walking out when Metro Council voted yes.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer issued the following statement on Twitter following the vote:

To address my No. 1 priority, public safety, we must work together to ensure Louisville has a police department that offers competitive compensation to retain and drive recruitment of the best and brightest officers. I appreciate Metro Council for passing this contract that will move us forward with implementing reforms and strengthening the trust between officers and the communities they serve.

Louisville's Fraternal Order of Police (River City FOP) voted to ratify the new contract proposed by Mayor Greg Fischer on Nov. 30. It will immediately increase starting officer pay to as much as $52,561 a year, by July 2022.

Current officers and sergeants will see 9 percent raises right away. Officers with a minimum of two years of experience will go up to $63,000 per year. Sergeants will get boosted to at least nearly $82,000 a year immediately.

It will also mean another 6% raise midway through 2022, double what was proposed back in August. New accountability reforms, including suspensions without pay, stayed the same from the last deal voted down.

Meanwhile, there's the bigger picture – whether the move will help curb the record violence in Louisville.

Folks setting up a memorial of sorts right outside City Hall, ahead of the full vote for a new police contact with raises.



These tiles each with a name on them - organizers tell me representing people all across the country killed at the hands of police, Breonna Taylor included. pic.twitter.com/MsNHpC8DjC — Isaiah Kim-Martinez (@isaiah_km) December 16, 2021

