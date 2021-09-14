Louisville Metro Council questions jail leadership about staffing issues

Leadership said they're already short staffed, and COVID has only made the problem worse, with officers either sick or exposed.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Staffing issues at Louisville Metro Corrections took center stage at City Hall on Tuesday.

Council members called for a special discussion after complaints of a shortage of officers this weekend, posing tough questions for jail leadership.

With corrections officers filling the seats at City Hall, Metro Corrections leadership were questioned about what was described as "dire" staffing at the jail this weekend.

During a special discussion, Deputy Director Martin Baker said there were 24 staff and floor security members working Saturday and 22 on Sunday. The corrections union said it should normally be 50.

Leadership said they're already short staffed, and COVID has only made the problem worse, with officers either sick or exposed.

They said a simple solution is vaccinations, and promise better management and oversight to prevent this from happening again.

