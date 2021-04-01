Louisville Metro Council welcomes two new members

Jecorey Arthur and Cassie Chambers Armstrong will be sworn in Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The two newest members of Louisville Metro Council will be sworn into office Monday following Kentucky's November election.

Jecorey Arthur will serve District 4, which includes parts of the Portland, Russell and California neighborhoods. Arthur replaces Barbara Sexton Smith, who chose not to seek reelection.

According to a tweet from Arthur, the swearing-in ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. on Jan. 4 and will be streamed live on the Louisville Metro Council Facebook page.

"It's more important to show up after the election," Arthur said in the tweet. "Let's get it."

Cassie Chambers Armstrong will take over District 8 from Brandon Coan, who also chose not to run for another term. District 8 includes the Highlands and surrounding areas.

"Tomorrow I’m excited to put on a suit, get sworn in, and begin my work on Metro Council," Armstrong said on Twitter.

Both Arthur and Armstrong ran uncontested in November's election.

All other incumbent members of the council kept their seats.

Louisville Metro Council is set to have its first meeting of the year at 4 p.m. Monday.

