LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Louisville Metro Councilman Vitalis Lanshima of District 21 addressed his multiple absences from council meetings as of late.

He's missed 22 meetings since August and hasn't given Council President David James a heads up as to what is happening.

Lanshima said he doesn’t understand why people are upset with him and making him a “target.” He said during Wednesday’s news conference, his absences are excused.

Lanshima is planning to run for office in Nigeria. He said he was not resigning from his council position. His term ends in December 2018 and will head to Nigeria in January to campaign.

He could now become the subject of an investigation into whether that candidacy has affected the representation of his Louisville district.

Lanshima said the media and certain Metro Council members have misrepresented him. He was visibly frustrated and said he’s been treated unfairly.

“People are trying to create a crisis in District 21 that doesn’t exist. Let’s get back to helping Louisville,” Lanshima said.

He is a registered voter in Nigeria and said that’s legal to be registered voter and run for office without establishing residency there.

