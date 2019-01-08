LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A Louisville Metro Council committee passed a pedestrian safety ordinance that would crack down on panhandling and jaywalking but with some changes on Wednesday night.

The ordinance would prevent people from going up to cars in the road and require people to cross streets at crosswalks or traffic signals.

Violating the ordinance could lead to a fine up to $250.

There are some exceptions to the ordinance including people getting into a taxi or public transportation and those collecting contributions in compliance with state law.

The ordinance now goes to the full council for a vote.

