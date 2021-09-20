LMDC to pay double salaries for overtime

the agreement will be in effect for 60 days, and it applies to officers, sergeants, lieutenants and captains.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As Louisville Metro Corrections deals with staffing issues they're now offering double salaries for employees who work overtime.

Corrections FOP President Daniel Johnson told WHAS11 the agreement was signed late Friday night.

Johnson said it the agreement will be in effect for 60 days, and it applies to officers, sergeants, lieutenants and captains.

While Johnson said the agreement did help some this weekend, with volunteers coming in to help, he called it a "temporary band-aid" that can't be sustained.

Right now, LMDC is on track to spend $10 million on overtime this year. Last year, it was $7 million.

