Man booked into Metro Corrections Friday, found unresponsive Sunday, dies at hospital, officials say

Officials said the 37-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being found unresponsive at the corrections facility Sunday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are investigating following a Metro Corrections prisoner’s death.

In a release issued Sunday evening, Corrections officials said an officer found a 37-year old man unresponsive in the housing unit.

The officer called for medics who they said started lifesaving efforts, according to Assistant Director Steve Durham.

The prisoner was taken to UofL Hospital by ambulance and was pronounced dead around 3 p.m.

Durham said the man was booked into Metro Corrections on Friday on felony charges of strangulation and unlawful imprisonment.

“The Louisville Metro Police’s Public Integrity Unit is investigating, a standard procedure for any serious event in the detention facility, and LMDC Director, Dwayne Clark instructed LMDC Professional Standards to begin their review of the case including compliance of Departmental policy for periodic observation and welfare checks of inmates”, Durham said.

The cause of death is not yet known and the person's name has not been released pending notification of kin, the news release states.